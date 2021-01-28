Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Insider Donald Engel Sells 60,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

