Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 311,111 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATHA opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,499,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,089,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,844,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,399,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,307,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

