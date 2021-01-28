Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 90,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $9,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,265.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $5,478,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

