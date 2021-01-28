OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Major Shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China Purchases 4,067,037 Shares

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ONCS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.64. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

