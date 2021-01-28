The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

