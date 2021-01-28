Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $2,351,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $150.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

