Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,783 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

JSMD opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

