Robert W. Baird Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $6,123,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $7,687,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.