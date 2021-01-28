News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.61. News has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in News by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

