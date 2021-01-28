Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.23.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

