Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,520 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,570 ($46.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,955.50 ($38.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,942.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,760.61. The company has a market capitalization of £69.14 billion and a PE ratio of 47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 277 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). Insiders purchased a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

