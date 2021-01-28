Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

