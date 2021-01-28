Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.