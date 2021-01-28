Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $22,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 36.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after acquiring an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Discovery by 36.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,604,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 432,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 47.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after buying an additional 364,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.