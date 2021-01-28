SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.88. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,313.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.