Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $213,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 168,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Ball by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

