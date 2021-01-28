Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

