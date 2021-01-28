Strs Ohio Has $24.90 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WestRock were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 75.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 58.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.81 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.