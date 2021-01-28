Strs Ohio Sells 6,049 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

