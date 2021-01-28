New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,584 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

NYSE CFG opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

