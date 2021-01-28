Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $27,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,974,000 after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $85.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

