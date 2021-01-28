New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

LH opened at $214.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $230.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

