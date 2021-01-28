New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.94 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $26,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.22 and its 200-day moving average is $277.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

