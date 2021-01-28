Eric Semler Buys 109,417 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 109,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $263,694.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Eric Semler purchased 200,000 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $830,000.00.

UONE opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

