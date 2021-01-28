New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,801 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $28,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $391.36 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.34 and a 200 day moving average of $318.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

