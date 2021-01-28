New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.75 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $448.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $497.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

