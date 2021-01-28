Sandra E. Bergeron Sells 1,271 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QLYS opened at $145.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.