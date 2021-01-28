Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells 10,317 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $146,707.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,998.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $962.50 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

