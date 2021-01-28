State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,575 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in State Street by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

