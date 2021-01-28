easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

