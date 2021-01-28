easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.