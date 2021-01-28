Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Price Target to $4.00

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of GBOKF stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

