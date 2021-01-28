41,883 Shares in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.