Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.82.

Shares of FM opened at C$20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.88 billion and a PE ratio of -45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.17.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

