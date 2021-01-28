Comparing AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMMO and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 4 0 2.80

Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.42%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than AMMO.

Volatility & Risk

AMMO has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AMMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMMO and Smith & Wesson Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $2.77 million 118.53 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.35 -$61.23 million $0.82 19.98

AMMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21% Smith & Wesson Brands 4.34% 39.05% 22.58%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats AMMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

