Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.98

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and traded as low as $91.05. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 1,396,623 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNUG. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

