Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.83.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$129.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$92.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$141.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.60. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

In other news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,804,573.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,218,683.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

