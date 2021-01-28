Insider Buying: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Insider Acquires C$12,400.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 800 shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,207,900 shares in the company, valued at C$18,722,450.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 7,100 shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,900.90.

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$15.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.23. The firm has a market cap of C$293.48 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

