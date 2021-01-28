Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at CIBC

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTRAF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Metro has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

