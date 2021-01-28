Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$18,620.70 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,620.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,201,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,177,040.59.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

Shares of BNE opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.64. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.67.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

BNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.28.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

