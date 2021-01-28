James E. Sinclair Sells 40,000 Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Stock

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director James E. Sinclair sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$29,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,528,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,476.06.

James E. Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, James E. Sinclair sold 20,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$17,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James E. Sinclair sold 1,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Monday, January 4th, James E. Sinclair sold 3,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$3,045.00.

On Friday, December 11th, James E. Sinclair bought 200,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$122,320.00.

Shares of TSE TNX opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$177.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

