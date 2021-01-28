NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,468.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $160.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

