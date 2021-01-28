Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 321.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

