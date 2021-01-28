Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,588 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.55 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

