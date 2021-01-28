Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 4,938 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 239,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $61.93 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

