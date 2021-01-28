Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,542 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

