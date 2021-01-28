Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 380.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

