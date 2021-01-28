Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in GameStop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GameStop by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

In other GameStop news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

GME opened at $347.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

