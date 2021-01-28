Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boralex in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Boralex alerts:

BRLXF stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.