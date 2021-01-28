Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

