Financial Contrast: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) vs. ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ReShape Lifesciences and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.03%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and TransMedics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $15.09 million 2.04 -$74.21 million N/A N/A TransMedics Group $23.60 million 26.36 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -9.70

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -314.18% -186.31% -101.10% TransMedics Group -131.35% -38.95% -24.10%

Summary

TransMedics Group beats ReShape Lifesciences on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

